Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

