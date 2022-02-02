Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 2,863 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

