Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

