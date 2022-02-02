Bank of Nova Scotia Has $593,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Wix.com by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,072,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.11.

WIX stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

