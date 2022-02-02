Bank of Nova Scotia Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.20. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $138.85 and a 12 month high of $257.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

