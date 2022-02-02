Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.01 Million in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Datto by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,139 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.