Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.24 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $681.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $279.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

