Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Down 2.7%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 12,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 717,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

