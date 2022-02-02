Barclays PLC Acquires 21,163 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 37,791.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18,860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

