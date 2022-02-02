Barclays PLC Boosts Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

