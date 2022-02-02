Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 3,123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

