Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,276,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 432,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

