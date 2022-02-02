Barclays PLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 104,288.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

