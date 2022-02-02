Barclays PLC Sells 147,164 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 85.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.