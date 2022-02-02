Barclays PLC Sells 5,521 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

