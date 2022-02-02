Barclays Trims Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Target Price to GBX 804

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 825 ($11.09) to GBX 804 ($10.81) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHNX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.62) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.69) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.50 ($10.41).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 662.70 ($8.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.40. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.28). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 657.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,207.58).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

