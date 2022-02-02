Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

