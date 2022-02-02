Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after buying an additional 78,758 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 199,031 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

