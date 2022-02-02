Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $32,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 186.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

