Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $30,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.84.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

