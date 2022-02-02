Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Benefitfocus reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,436,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.