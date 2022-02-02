Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

ESP stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.82 million and a P/E ratio of -220.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.63. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.38).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.