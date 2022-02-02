Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Acquires A$199,040.00 in Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) insider Todd Buckingham acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,040.00 ($141,163.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Betmakers Technology Group Company Profile

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides data and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia. It operates through Content and Integrity, and Wholesale Wagering Products segments. The company provides racing data and analytical tools, including basic race data, such as pricing, runners, and form; analytical tools to consume and leverage the data; and wagering tools.

