Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,079. Betterware de Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $807.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.