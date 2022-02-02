Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.58. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $183.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

