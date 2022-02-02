Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.