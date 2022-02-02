Bio-Techne Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of TECH traded up $16.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.86. The company had a trading volume of 474,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,661. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.56.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

