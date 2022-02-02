Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TECH opened at $401.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $338.79 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.57 and its 200-day moving average is $477.68.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.56.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

