Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TECH opened at $401.57 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.57 and a 200-day moving average of $477.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.56.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

