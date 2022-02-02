Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Up 6.2% on Earnings Beat

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $422.93 and last traded at $399.92. 4,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.41.
The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.
Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.