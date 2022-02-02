Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Up 6.2% on Earnings Beat

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $422.93 and last traded at $399.92. 4,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.41.

The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.