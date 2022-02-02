Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,618.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $17.46 million and $54,618.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00104910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.