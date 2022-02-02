bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.43 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $226,317.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.25 or 0.07181307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.94 or 0.99871938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055103 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

