BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.0602 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $309,461.04 and $447.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,355,437 coins and its circulating supply is 5,143,983 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

