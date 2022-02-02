BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys A$332,600.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider David Hall bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$332,600.00 ($235,886.52).

On Friday, January 7th, David Hall bought 55,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,400.00 ($65,531.91).

On Monday, December 6th, David Hall bought 60,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

