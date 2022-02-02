Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.