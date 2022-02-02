BlackRock Inc. Acquires 287,908 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $140,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

