BlackRock Inc. Has $131.12 Million Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,365 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Genesco worth $131,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $363,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.62. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

