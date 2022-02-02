BlackRock Inc. Has $135.83 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 241.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of uniQure worth $135,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QURE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,489,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.