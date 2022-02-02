BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eventbrite worth $142,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 580,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,736,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

