BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 121,797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Standard Motor Products worth $137,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 103,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMP opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

