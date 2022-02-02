BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $15.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
