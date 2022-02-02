BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.