BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

