Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 38,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

