Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in National Grid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

