Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $326,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,473 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SLM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 671,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

