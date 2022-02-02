Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $333,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $64,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.