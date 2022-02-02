Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Vericel stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,570.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

