Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $314,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.99. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

