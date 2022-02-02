Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

