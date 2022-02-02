Bodycote (LON:BOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 875 ($11.76) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.57) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 770 ($10.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.31) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 886.25 ($11.92).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 799.50 ($10.75) on Monday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 684.45 ($9.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 842.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 872.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

